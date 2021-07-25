Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar slumped in the markets of Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Saturday that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at 148,100 dinars to 100, 150 dinars below the opening rate last Tuesday.

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling prices in the unofficial market in Baghdad settled at 148,500 and 147,500 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, buying and selling rates rested at 148,300 and 148,000 dinars for every 100 dollars