Dollar/Dinar rates move paradoxically in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar slumped in the markets of Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, while it rose in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Wednesday that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at 147,700 dinars to 100, 50 dinars below the opening rate last Tuesday.

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling rates in the unofficial market in Baghdad settled at 148,250 and 147,250 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, buying and selling rates rested at 147,900 and 147,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.