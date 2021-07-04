Dollar/Dinar rate maintains yesterday's level in Baghdad, slips in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar retained yesterday's exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, while it registered a slight dip in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Sunday that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at 147,150 dinars to 100.

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling prices in the unofficial market in Baghdad settled at 147,500 and 146,500 Iraqi dinars, similar to yesterday's prices.

The exchange rate of the dollar in the capital of the Kurdistan Region slightly dipped today, registering 147,300 and 147,000 dinars for every 100 dollars for buying and selling, respectively.