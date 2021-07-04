Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar/Dinar rate maintains yesterday's level in Baghdad, slips in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-04T07:49:21+0000
Dollar/Dinar rate maintains yesterday's level in Baghdad, slips in Erbil
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar retained yesterday's exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, while it registered a slight dip in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Sunday that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at 147,150 dinars to 100. 

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling prices in the unofficial market in Baghdad settled at 147,500 and 146,500 Iraqi dinars, similar to yesterday's prices. 

The exchange rate of the dollar in the capital of the Kurdistan Region slightly dipped today, registering 147,300 and 147,000 dinars for every 100 dollars for buying and selling, respectively.

related

Dinar/Dollar's rates rests in Baghdad and hikes in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-09 07:42:07
Dinar/Dollar's rates rests in Baghdad and hikes in Erbil

The dollar exchange rates raise in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-06 09:35:10
The dollar exchange rates raise in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-14 17:04:29
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar exchange rate takes a surge in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-01 08:50:57
US dollar exchange rate takes a surge in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-25 07:28:23
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-19 07:10:56
Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-12 07:47:28
Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Erbil

Dollar hits new two and a half year low

Date: 2020-11-30 15:47:03
Dollar hits new two and a half year low