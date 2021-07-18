Report

Dollar/Dinar rate inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-18T08:14:25+0000
Dollar/Dinar rate inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar registered today a higher exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Sunday that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 148,250 dinars to 100, up by 200 dinars compared to yesterday.

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling prices in the unofficial markets in Baghdad settled at 148,750 and 147,750 Iraqi dinars.

The buying and selling prices of the dollar in the capital of the Kurdistan Region also rose today, registering 148,150 and 147,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, respectively.

