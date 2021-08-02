Report

Dollar/Dinar rate inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-02T09:12:02+0000
Dollar/Dinar rate inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar registered today a higher exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Sunday that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147850 to 100 U.S. dollars.

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling prices in the unofficial markets in Baghdad settled at 148250 and 147250 Iraqi dinars.

The buying and selling prices of the dollar in the capital of the Kurdistan Region also rose today, registering 148100 and 147700 dinars for every 100 dollars, respectively.

