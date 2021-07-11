Dollar/Dinar rate inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar registered today a higher exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Sunday that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147,600 dinars to 100, up by 300 dinars compared to yesterday.

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling prices in the unofficial markets in Baghdad settled at 148,000 and 147,000 Iraqi dinars.

The buying and selling prices of the dollar in the capital of the Kurdistan Region also rose today, registering 148,000 and 147,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, respectively.