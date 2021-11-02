Dollar/Dinar exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil today

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar climbed in Baghdad and Erbil today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147950 dinars to 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148500 and 147500, respectively.

In Erbil, the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148300 and 148000 respectively.