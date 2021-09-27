Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147200 dinars to 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 147750 and 146750, respectively.

In Erbil, the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 147500 and 147000 respectively.