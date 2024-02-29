Dinar climbs against dollar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi dinar edged higher against the US dollar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

With central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opening, the dollar fell to 150,900 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

In exchange shops in the Iraqi capital, the selling price reached 152,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price reached 150,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.