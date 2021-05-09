Dinar/Dollar's rates rests in Baghdad and hikes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Today, Sunday, May 9, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates rose in Erbil, while it did not change in Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 148,500 Iraqi Dinars.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 149,000 and 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices rose to 148,800 and 148,500, respectively.