Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and dropped in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-21T07:24:37+0000
Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and dropped in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Today, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange increased in Baghdad while decreasing slightly in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 148,100 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 147,800 dinars on Tuesday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 148,750 and 147,750 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices stood still at 148,100 and 148,000, respectively.

