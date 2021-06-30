Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-30T07:37:42+0000

Shafaq News/ The Dinar/Dollar exchange rates rose in Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 146950 Iraqi Dinars. the US buying and selling prices in Iraqi local markets reached 147500 and 146500 respectively, for every 100 U.S. dollar. In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices rose to 147000 and 146500, respectively.

