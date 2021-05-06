Report

Dinar/Dollar's rates inch up in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-06T07:03:56+0000
Dinar/Dollar's rates inch up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Dinar/Dollar exchange rates hiked in Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 148500 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 148100 dinars yesterday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 149000 and 148000 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices reached 148500 and 148300, respectively, for every 100 Dollars. 

