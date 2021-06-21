Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-21T08:09:08+0000

Shafaq News/ The Dinar/Dollar exchange rates dropped in Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 148350 Iraqi Dinars. the US buying and selling prices in Iraqi local markets reached 148750 and 147750 respectively, for every 100 U.S. dollar. In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices rose to 148600 and 148300, respectively.

