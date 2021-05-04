Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates retracted in Baghdad Today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 148000 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 148100 dinars yesterday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets stabilized at 148500 and 147500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the US dollar buying and selling prices reached 148300 and 148100 respectively, for every 100 dollars.