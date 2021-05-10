Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates retracted in Baghdad Today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 148200 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 148500 dinars yesterday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets reached 148750 and 147750 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the US dollar buying and selling prices reached 148600 and 148500 respectively, for every 100 dollars.