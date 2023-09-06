Despite the USD surge, gold prices remain stable in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, have remained stable in the local markets in the capital, Baghdad, and in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, for the fifth consecutive day, today, Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price of 416,000 IQD and a buying price of 412,000 IQD for one mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. These prices are the same as yesterday, Tuesday.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold remained stable at 386,000 IQD, with a buying price of 382,000 IQD.

Regarding the prices of gold in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 IQD, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranges between 390,000 and 400,000 IQD.

As for the gold prices in Erbil, they have also remained stable, with the selling price of 24-carat gold at 390,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 450,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 430,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 370,000 IQD.