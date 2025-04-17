Crude push: Iraq’s Jambur field output tops 65,000 bpd

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s North Oil Company (NOC) has successfully raised production at Kirkuk’s Jambur oil field to more than 65,000 barrels per day (bpd), following the completion of critical well activation operations, a company official reported on Thursday.

The official told Shafaq News that NOC teams had removed obstructions, acidized and cemented wells, and carried out key operations such as pipe testing and nitrogen treatment of processing units. “These efforts directly helped restore production at several fields, including Bai Hassan, Kirkuk, Jambur, and others.”

The company also launched a trial run of the crude oil dewatering unit at the Jambur station, using nitrogen gas—a safe and inert element—to test both sides of the processing units (A-B) and other feeding lines, as it is highly effective for inspecting pipes and facilities.

“The improvements are expected to boost production at the Jambur field dewatering unit by an additional 25,000 bpd, contributing to the field’s overall output of 40,000 bpd,” he explained.

Iraq has recently resumed production from 35 oil wells in Kirkuk Province as part of an output enhancement campaign.

British energy giant BP had agreed to invest approximately $25B in redeveloping several oil and gas fields in the province, including the Jambur field, under a long-term contract.