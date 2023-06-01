Central Bank's Dollar Auction Yields $250 Million in Sales

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq conducted its auction for buying and selling US dollars on Thursday, with sales amounting to approximately $250 million.
The Central Bank sold a total of $240,625,519 in the auction. The bank covered transactions at an introductory exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards. Foreign transfers were conducted at a rate of 1,310 dinars per dollar, and cash transactions were also executed at a rate of 1,310 dinars per dollar.
Most dollar sales, amounting to $209,725,519, were allocated to reinforce balances abroad through remittances and credits. The remaining $30,800,000 was sold in cash.
Furthermore, the auction saw nine banks participating in cash dollar purchases, while 24 banks responded to requests for strengthening balances abroad. A total of 60 exchange and mediation companies took part in the auction.