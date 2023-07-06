Cbi sales reach $230 million in auction

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank announced today that its sales in the auction held on Thursday amounted to approximately $230 million.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the Central Bank sold $228,389,464 in its auction for buying and selling the US dollar, covering the exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards. Additionally, the exchange rate for external transfers and cash transactions was set at 1,310 dinars per dollar.

Our correspondent added that the majority of the dollar sales were directed towards bolstering foreign balances through transfers and credits, totaling $191,119,464, while the remaining $37,270,000 was in cash sales.

Furthermore, our correspondent noted that 14 banks purchased cash dollars, while 21 banks fulfilled requests to enhance foreign balances. The total number of participating exchange and intermediary companies in the auction was 138.