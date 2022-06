Shafaq News/ Iraqi pilgrims will be allowed to make exchange transactions to US dollars at a rate of 1,470 dinars to one, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said on Tuesday.

Requests up to $3,000 will be accepted at the authorized banks from pilgrims exclusively, the CBI said.

The Pilgrimage committee proceeded with accepting applications from people wishing to undergo the Hajj this year. Saudi Arabia will allow 65 thousand Iraqis to enter the Iraqi territory for pilgrimage this year.