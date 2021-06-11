Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI: the dollar exchange rate is stable

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-11T13:10:46+0000
CBI: the dollar exchange rate is stable

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq confirmed that the dollar exchange rate is stable and will remain unchanged.

 The Central Bank said in a statement that the price set at the end of 2020 for the dollar exchange rate was based on in-depth studies of the requirements of the economic and financial situation and the objectives of monetary policy.

It pointed out that its foreign currency sales are based on the stability of its foreign reserves, as those sales have been increased to meet all legitimate requests, and the price will stabilize thanks to the Central Bank's measures.

Social media pages and platforms published a statement it said it belongs to the Vice President of the Central Bank of Iraq, Ihsan Al-Shammari, in which he said that the fair exchange rate for the dollar is 2,400 Iraqi dinars.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

Date: 2021-05-04 10:54:41
CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-06-09 11:46:55
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-03-09 09:42:22
CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-05 10:48:50
Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI boosts cash sales to banks and exchange companies 

Date: 2021-06-10 10:58:56
CBI boosts cash sales to banks and exchange companies 

CBI sales slipped by +31%

Date: 2021-03-16 10:15:41
CBI sales slipped by +31%

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-05-06 10:07:01
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction dips

Date: 2021-06-10 11:32:11
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction dips