CBI: the dollar exchange rate is stable

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq confirmed that the dollar exchange rate is stable and will remain unchanged.

The Central Bank said in a statement that the price set at the end of 2020 for the dollar exchange rate was based on in-depth studies of the requirements of the economic and financial situation and the objectives of monetary policy.

It pointed out that its foreign currency sales are based on the stability of its foreign reserves, as those sales have been increased to meet all legitimate requests, and the price will stabilize thanks to the Central Bank's measures.

Social media pages and platforms published a statement it said it belongs to the Vice President of the Central Bank of Iraq, Ihsan Al-Shammari, in which he said that the fair exchange rate for the dollar is 2,400 Iraqi dinars.