Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sold +one billion in forex last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-08T06:44:45+0000
CBI sold +one billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about one billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) in the last week of October.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $946,866,720 at an average of $236,716,680 daily, up by 4.4% from the week before.

"Tuesday registered the highest sales with $263,847,470 while Sunday's sales were the lowest with $221,443,250," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.

related

CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Wednesday

Date: 2022-06-01 10:48:01
CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Wednesday

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slip on Tuesday 

Date: 2021-07-13 11:37:09
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slip on Tuesday 

CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Tuesday

Date: 2022-07-26 12:26:35
CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Tuesday

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-11 12:13:38
CBI sales inched up today

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-11 09:41:04
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sells +257$ million in forex on Wednesday

Date: 2022-09-21 11:45:54
CBI sells +257$ million in forex on Wednesday

For the third day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to rise

Date: 2022-02-16 10:36:07
For the third day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to rise

CBI sells +203$ million in Sunday's currency auction

Date: 2022-01-30 10:38:04
CBI sells +203$ million in Sunday's currency auction