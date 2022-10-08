CBI sold +one billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about one billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) in the last week of October.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $946,866,720 at an average of $236,716,680 daily, up by 4.4% from the week before.

"Tuesday registered the highest sales with $263,847,470 while Sunday's sales were the lowest with $221,443,250," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.