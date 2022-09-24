CBI sold about one billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about a billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) in the third week of September.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $983,657,141 at an average of 245,914,285 daily, up by 1.86% from the week before.

"Monday registered the highest sales with $261,021,884 while Thursday was the lowest in sales with $229,689,255," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.