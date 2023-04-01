CBI sold +$870 million in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $870 million in foreign currency (forex) last week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI forex sales in the past five sessions amounted to $870,229,180 at a daily average of $219,057,295, 1.37% above the week before ($216,607,478).

"Thursday registered the highest sales with $236,758,264, while Sunday sales were the lowest with $202,134,715," our correspondent said.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.