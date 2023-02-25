CBI sold +$700 million in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned nearly 700 million dollars in foreign currency (forex) last week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI forex sales in the past five sessions amounted to $710,948,087 at a daily average of $142,189,087, 21.98% below the week before.

"Wednesday registered the highest sales with $203,962,209, while Thursday sales were the lowest with $106,855,419," our correspondent said.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.