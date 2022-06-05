Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sold +3$ billion in forex in May

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-05T07:10:39+0000
CBI sold +3$ billion in forex in May

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $3 billion in foreign currency (forex) in May.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in 17 auctions last month amounted to $3,449,042,000, at an average of $202,984,966 per auction.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent said that credit and non-cash transactions funding international trade trumped by a margin the amount cashed out for local use.

related

CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-03-09 09:42:22
CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sells +146$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-02-22 12:22:44
CBI sells +146$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

Date: 2021-12-06 13:26:39
CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

Government official attributes the recent dinar devaluation to the new ceiling in forex auction

Date: 2022-04-10 11:41:19
Government official attributes the recent dinar devaluation to the new ceiling in forex auction

Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-09-30 12:27:57
Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sells +155$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-14 11:23:15
CBI sells +155$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-12 11:59:25
CBI sales inched up today

CBI sells +194$ million in the forex auction on Tuesday

Date: 2022-04-26 11:56:55
CBI sells +194$ million in the forex auction on Tuesday