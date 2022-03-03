Report

CBI sold +3$ billion in February currency auctions

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-03T07:18:30+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $4 billion in foreign currency in February.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency January's auctions amounted to $3,659,685,000. The weighted average of CBI daily sales stood at $192,615,043, down from $195,908,523. 

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that this drop resulted from the decrease in CBI's dollar sales to less than 200$ million, starting from Feb.22 with a daily average of 184$ million. 

He added that the majority of those funds went to boost assets abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, while a small percentage was dedicated for cash transactions.

