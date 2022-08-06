CBI sold +1$ billion in forex this week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $1.08 in foreign currency (forex) this week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $1,084,903,278 at an average of 260,989,429 daily.

"Tuesday registered the highest sales with $274,936,260 while Wednesday was the lowest in sales with $265,890,136," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most of those sales went to boost assets abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions.