Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sold +1$ billion in forex this week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-06T10:59:58+0000
CBI sold +1$ billion in forex this week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $1.08 in foreign currency (forex) this week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $1,084,903,278 at an average of 260,989,429 daily. 

"Tuesday registered the highest sales with $274,936,260 while Wednesday was the lowest in sales with $265,890,136," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that most of those sales went to boost assets abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions.

related

CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

Date: 2021-07-29 12:21:56
CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-05-06 10:07:01
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI sells +216$ million in the forex auction on Thursday

Date: 2022-04-21 11:01:43
CBI sells +216$ million in the forex auction on Thursday

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop ahead of the new year

Date: 2021-12-29 12:59:36
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop ahead of the new year

CBI sold +1.3$ billion in forex last week

Date: 2022-07-23 06:15:51
CBI sold +1.3$ billion in forex last week

CBI sells +112$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-06 11:39:45
CBI sells +112$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sells +190$ million on Wednesday

Date: 2022-05-15 11:50:26
CBI sells +190$ million on Wednesday

CBI sells +206$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-01-23 14:20:51
CBI sells +206$ million in the currency auction today