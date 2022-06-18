CBI sold +1.4$ billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than one billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) last week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's auctions amounted to $1,204,634,676 at an average of $240,926,935 daily, up by 2.43% from the week before.

"Sunday registered the lowest sales with $234,801,247 while Wednesday was the highest in sales with $246,383,936," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most of those sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions.