Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sold +1.4$ billion in forex last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-18T12:34:50+0000
CBI sold +1.4$ billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than one billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) last week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's auctions amounted to $1,204,634,676 at an average of $240,926,935 daily, up by 2.43% from the week before.

"Sunday registered the lowest sales with $234,801,247 while Wednesday was the highest in sales with $246,383,936," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that most of those sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions.

related

CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Date: 2022-03-30 11:37:53
CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

CBI: the dollar exchange rate is stable

Date: 2021-06-11 13:10:46
CBI: the dollar exchange rate is stable

CBI sales in the currency auction rose today

Date: 2021-08-30 12:17:12
CBI sales in the currency auction rose today

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2022-01-13 10:20:54
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Government official attributes the exchange rate fluctuations to currency speculations

Date: 2022-05-29 11:00:51
Government official attributes the exchange rate fluctuations to currency speculations

A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-01-14 10:16:19
A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

CBI sales in the currency auction inch up today

Date: 2022-02-21 11:05:19
CBI sales in the currency auction inch up today

CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 

Date: 2021-09-23 11:19:04
CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 