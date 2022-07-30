Report

CBI sold +1.3$ billion in forex last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-30T08:38:59+0000
CBI sold +1.3$ billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than 1.3 billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) last week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales last week amounted to $1,304,947,145 at an average of $260,989,429 daily, down by 1.03% from the week before.

"Tuesday registered the lowest sales with $250,730,358 while Wednesday was the highest in sales with $281,012,820," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that most of those sales went to boost assets abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions.

