CBI sold +1.2$ billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than 1.2 billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) in the third week of October.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $1,214,188,628 at an average of $242,837,725 daily, up by 3.03% from the week before.

"Monday registered the highest sales with $262,428,587 while Thursday's sales were the lowest with $227,608,500," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales went to boost assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.