CBI sold +1.1 billion in forex last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-01T10:29:51+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than one billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) in the last week of September.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $1,133,671,553 at an average of $226,734,226 daily, down by 7.8% from the week before.

"Thursday registered the highest sales with $247,916,735 while Sunday's sales were the lowest with $200,150,000," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales went to boost assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.

