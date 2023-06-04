CBI sells over $225 million in Dollar auction

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank announced that its dollar sales in today's auction exceeded $225,960,570.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the Central Bank sold $225,960,570 during its auction for buying and selling US dollars. The bank covered these transactions at an exchange rate of 1,305 Iraqi dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards. For external transfers, the exchange rate was set at 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar, and for cash transactions, it was also set at 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar.

Our correspondent added that the majority of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering foreign balances in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $184,060,570. The remaining $41,900,000 was sold in cash transactions.

Furthermore, our correspondent noted that 15 banks purchased cash dollars, while 22 banks fulfilled requests to enhance foreign balances. The total number of participating exchange and intermediation companies in the auction reached 193.