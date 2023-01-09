CBI sells less than 50$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned less than $50 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $45,169,559, down from $112,424,526 on Sunday.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 156 exchange companies cashed out $15,319,559. The remaining $29,850,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 12 banks meeting those requests.