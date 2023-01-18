CBI sells +94$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $94 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $93,313,790.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 143 exchange companies cashed out $64,500,000. The remaining $29,813,790 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 17 banks meeting those requests.