CBI sells +86$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $86,210,219.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 268 exchange companies cashed out $66,350,000. The remaining $19,860,219 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 9 banks meeting those requests.