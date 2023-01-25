CBI sells +$80 million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $80 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $84,293,274.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 119 exchange companies cashed out $39,600,000. The remaining $34,693,274 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 11 banks meeting those requests.