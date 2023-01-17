CBI sells +63$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $63 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $63,332,784.
The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 191 exchange companies cashed out $38,600,000. The remaining $22,982,784 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with nine banks meeting those requests.