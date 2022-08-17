CBI sells +293$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $293 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $293,009,793. The highest amount in 2022.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 23 banks and 301 exchange companies cashed out $72,650,000. The remaining $220,359,739 boosted funds through credit and non-cash transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.