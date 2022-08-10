Report

CBI sells +280$ million in forex on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-10T12:50:49+0000
CBI sells +280$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $280 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $288,422,352. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 24 banks and 375 exchange companies cashed out $88,900,000. The remaining $199,542,352 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

