CBI sells +276$ million in forex on Thursday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-11T12:06:24+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $276 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $276,401,350. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 113 exchange companies cashed out $30,750,000. The remaining $245,650,350 went to boost funds through credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

