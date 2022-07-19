CBI sells +270$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $270 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $271,823,449. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 22 banks and 240 exchange companies cashed out $46,000,000. The remaining $225,823,449 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.