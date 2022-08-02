Report

CBI sells +270$ million in forex on Monday 

Date: 2022-08-02T13:19:02+0000
CBI sells +270$ million in forex on Monday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $270 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $274,936,260. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 23 banks and 234 exchange companies cashed out $43,850,000. The remaining $231,086,260 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

