CBI sells +270$ million in forex on Monday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $240 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $272,270,138. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 199 exchange companies cashed out $49,800,000. The remaining $242,470,138 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.