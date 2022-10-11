Report

CBI sells +266$ million in forex on Tuesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-11T10:17:31+0000
CBI sells +266$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $266 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $266,050,662. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 25 banks and 279 exchange companies cashed out $68,900,000. The remaining $197,150,662 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

