CBI sells +266$ million in forex on Monday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-18T13:16:02+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $266 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $266,156,062. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 149 exchange companies cashed out $41,000,000. The remaining $225,156,062 boosted funds through credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

