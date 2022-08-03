CBI sells +265$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $265 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $265,890,136. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 194 exchange companies cashed out $51,050,000. The remaining $214,840,136 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.