Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +265$ million in forex on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-03T13:23:03+0000
CBI sells +265$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $265 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $265,890,136. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 194 exchange companies cashed out $51,050,000. The remaining $214,840,136 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sells +270$ million in forex on Monday 

Date: 2022-08-01 13:30:16
CBI sells +270$ million in forex on Monday 

CBI sells +146$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-01 10:52:05
CBI sells +146$ million in the currency auction today

For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

Date: 2021-09-16 11:27:18
For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

CBI sells $1+ billion in forex for second week in a row

Date: 2022-06-11 07:37:46
CBI sells $1+ billion in forex for second week in a row

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-17 10:35:57
CBI sales inched up today

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

CBI sells +900$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

Date: 2022-04-17 11:00:42
CBI sells +900$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

CBI sells +254$ million in forex on Tuesday

Date: 2022-06-26 10:50:50
CBI sells +254$ million in forex on Tuesday