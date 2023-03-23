CBI sells +$261 million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $213 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to 261,660,573, 22.54% above yesterday's $213,257,246.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 23 banks and 168 exchange companies cashed out $62,800,000. The remaining $198,860,573 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 13 banks meeting those requests.