سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

أخرى

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Thursday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-18T11:01:23+0000
CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $260 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $266,699,952. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 123 companies cashed out $25,800,000. The remaining $240,899,952 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 46 banks meeting those requests.

related

Foreign currency exchange declines, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-01-28 09:17:54
Foreign currency exchange declines, Iraq’ central bank said

CBI sales drop on Thursday

Date: 2021-12-23 12:17:49
CBI sales drop on Thursday

CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 

Date: 2021-09-22 11:55:29
CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 

CBI sales drop on Sunday

Date: 2022-02-20 11:57:43
CBI sales drop on Sunday

CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Date: 2021-06-21 10:34:01
CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Wednesday

Date: 2022-06-01 10:48:01
CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Wednesday

CBI sells +270$ million in forex on Tuesday

Date: 2022-07-19 11:52:18
CBI sells +270$ million in forex on Tuesday

CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-09 11:18:02
CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction today