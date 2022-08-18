CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $260 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $266,699,952. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 123 companies cashed out $25,800,000. The remaining $240,899,952 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 46 banks meeting those requests.